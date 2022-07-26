Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $233.00 at Cowen

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $305.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.08 and its 200-day moving average is $240.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

