Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 747,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after acquiring an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 754.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 113,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

