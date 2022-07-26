Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.51. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 10,831.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $7,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.