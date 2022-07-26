Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.04.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.

Insider Activity at Superior Industries International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In related news, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 188,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,981,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,909,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 359,063 shares of company stock worth $1,757,367 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

