Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.04.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
