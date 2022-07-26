SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $769.00 to $523.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.34.

Shares of SIVB opened at $391.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

