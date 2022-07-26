Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

