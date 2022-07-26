Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Francois Nader Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Francois Nader bought 50,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Francois Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Francois Nader bought 36,500 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $135,780.00.

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.77.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

