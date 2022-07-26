Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $157.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.