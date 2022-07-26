TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRP opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in TC Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

