TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$70.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.02. The stock has a market cap of C$69.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,568.75. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,798.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,588 shares in the company, valued at C$334,423.91. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at C$789,568.75. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.82.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

