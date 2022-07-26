Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 813.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 813.60 ($9.80).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.83) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.17) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £624.59 million and a PE ratio of 2,416.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 370 ($4.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($10.48).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

