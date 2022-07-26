Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TGP opened at $16.98 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

About Teekay LNG Partners

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Teekay LNG is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.