TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TGNA has been the topic of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research raised TEGNA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TEGNA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 5.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

