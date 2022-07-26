Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Teledyne Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $4.32-4.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $17.75-18.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.39. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

