Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

