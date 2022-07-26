The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,783.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,783.75 ($57.64).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.20) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.69) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($53.61) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 16,148 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.06) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($711,484.77).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,162 ($50.14) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,993.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,018.81. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,490 ($42.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($63.04). The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,012.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

