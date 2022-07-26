The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $258.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

