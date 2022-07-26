The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $329.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.