The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 60.4% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.64. The firm has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

