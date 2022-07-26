The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

