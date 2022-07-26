The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 928,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,409 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 354,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

