The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

