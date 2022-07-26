The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 364,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

