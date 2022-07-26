The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $177.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.50.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $159.98 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

