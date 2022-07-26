The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.24.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

