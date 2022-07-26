The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

