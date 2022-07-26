The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,930.71 ($23.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.34) to GBX 1,650 ($19.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.76) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($26.39) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.86) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,503.50 ($18.11) on Thursday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,321 ($15.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,515.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.68.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.