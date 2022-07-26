TheStreet Downgrades AAR (NYSE:AIR) to C+

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.57. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

