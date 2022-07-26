TheStreet Downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to C

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.35.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACI opened at $26.43 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 65,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.