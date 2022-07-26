TheStreet Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to D+

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Up 0.2 %

YY opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.73. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $38,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.