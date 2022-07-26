Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.60.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$105.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.0136205 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.