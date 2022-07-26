Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

