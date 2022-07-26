Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 15,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,509,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,165,736.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.

Tricida Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

