Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 29,199 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,199 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,539,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,474,506.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00.

Tricida Price Performance

TCDA opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.75. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tricida by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,353 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,054,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Articles

