Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

