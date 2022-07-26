Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $409,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

GE stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.