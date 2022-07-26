Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

