TriMas (TRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. TriMas has set its FY22 guidance at $2.25-2.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TriMas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

