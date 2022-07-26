Truist Financial Corp Acquires 12,387 Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CI&T were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $23,780,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $17,219,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Trading Up 3.2 %

CI&T stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CI&T Inc has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.