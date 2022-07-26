Truist Financial Corp Acquires 26,790 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

