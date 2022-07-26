Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

