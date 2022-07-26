Truist Financial Corp Buys 19,665 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $21.74.

