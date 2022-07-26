Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Price Performance

BANR opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.