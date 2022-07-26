Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $178,297 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

