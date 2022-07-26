Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

