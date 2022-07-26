Truist Financial Corp Has $562,000 Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,456,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after purchasing an additional 603,986 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,909,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 232,008 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

