Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 2,299,859 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 329,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,653,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

