Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Third Coast Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,777,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

