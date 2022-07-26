Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PROS were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE PRO opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.49.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

