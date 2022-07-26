Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.58.
Truist Financial Stock Up 2.0 %
TFC stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.