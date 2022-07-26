Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.58.

TFC stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

